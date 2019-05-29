Championship rumours: Swansea City ready to play hardball with Man Utd over winger | Derby County loanee looks set to leave Liverpool | Bristol City target Brentford goalkeeper

These are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Championship.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has become the boss of Portuguese side Rio Ave, following his last managerial stint with Swansea City. (BBC Sport)

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is believed to be confident of receiving a hefty transfer budget this summer, after committing his future to the Whites for another season. (Football Insider)

A new goalkeeper could be top of Bielsa’s list, with Southampton’s Alex McCarthy tipped to replace Kiko Casilla, should he return to Spain. (The Sun)

Swansea City chairman Trevor Birch has insisted that he's not afraid to play hardball with Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Daniel James, and has insisted that he’ll only listen to ‘sensible’ offers for the 21-year-old. (Daily Express)

Bristol City are targeting Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley, after announcing that both Frank Fielding and Stefan Marinovic would be leaving Ashton Gate. (Bristol Post)

Derby County loanee Harry Wilson looks set to leave Liverpool permanently this summer in the pursuit of first team football, with Newcastle United and Southampton in the running to sign the starlet. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry has played down talk of taking up a head coach position in the near future, amid rumours that he could become the new Middlesbrough boss. (Birmingham Mail)

The newly promoted Villains are rumoured to have a transfer war chest of around £50m, and could start their summer spending spree by snapping up Liverpool’s Ryan Kent, who excelled on loan with Rangers last season. (The Scotsman)