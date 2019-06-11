Championship rumours: Manchester City target Derby County starlet | Blackburn Rovers could miss out on top target | Celtic eye £15m Reading defender

Here is the latest round-up of headlines and rumours from across the Championship.

Brighton & Hove Albion are believed to have beaten Leeds United to the signing of Portsmouth's promising defender Matt Clarke, with a £6 million offer said to have priced the Whites out the market. (TEAMtalk)

Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough are both looking to sign winger Kadeem Harris, who has just been released by Cardiff City.

Manchester City are looking to sign Derby County starlet Liam Delap (the son of Rory Delap), who has impressed for the England U-16 side recently. (Manchester Evening News)

Nottingham Forest look likely to cash in on both Joao Carvalho and Hillal Soudani this summer, as they look to raise funds to overhaul their squad. (The Sun)

Blackburn Rovers may well miss out on their top target Bassala Sambou, as the 21-year-old striker has just signed a new contract with Everton. (The 72)

Celtic are eyeing Reading defender Liam Moore, who was valued at £15m by his club last summer. (This is Futbol)

Swansea City flop forward Borja Baston looks set to leave the club this summer, with Spanish side Zaragoza ready to give the towering striker a fresh start. (AS)

Bristol City look to have missed out on landing Derby County winger Luke Thomas, as Barnsley hone in on the £1.2 million man. (Bristol Post)