Championship rumours: Leeds Utd join Reading in race to land Liverpool midfielder | Sheffield Wednesday eye Wigan Athletic defender | Rangers deny reports Steven Gerrard turned down the Derby County job

These are the latest headlines and rumours from across the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be chasing Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley, who played a pivotal role in his side’s solid 11th place finish last season. (Football League World)

Hull City are among a number of sides said to be interested in MK Dons midfielder Chuks Aneke, who starred in his sides successful promotion push last season.

Bristol City look to have missed out on Colchester ace Frankie Kent, with Peterborough United in pole position to land the robust defender. (The Sun)

Leeds United have received a boost in their pursuit of Brighton’s talented young defender Ben White, as his club are apparently willing to allow him to join the Whites initially on loan for the upcoming season. (Football Insider)

Leeds are said to have joined Reading in the race to land Liverpool Ovie Ejaria, who is likely to spend another loan spell away from the Reds this summer. (The 72)

Middlesbrough are keeping tabs on Swedish winger Hosam Aiesh, who could be sold for as little as £2 million by his club Ostersunds FK. (Sky Sports)

Rangers have denied reports that their manager Steven Gerrard turned down the Derby County job, amid intense speculation over Frank Lampard’s future. (Scottish Sun)

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on their first signing under Slaven Bilic, with West Ham United’s Reece Oxford on the verge of a £4 million switch. (Daily Star)

Huddersfield Town are eyeing up a move for Austria Vienna left-back Boli Mbombo, who is the cousin of Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku. (HITC)