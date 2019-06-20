Championship rumours: Blackburn Rovers in £350,000 move for Australia international | Sheffield Wednesday target former Arsenal youngster | Middlesbrough manager eyes Charlton Athletic defender as first signing

Have your say

These are the latest headlines from across the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for former Arsenal youngster Chuks Aneke, who netted 19 times for MK Dons in League 2 last season. (Team Talk)

Hull City have been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir, who spent last season on loan with Spanish side Las Palmas.

The Owls are also believed to still be in the running to sign Motherwell winger David Turnbull, but the Scotland U21 ace may well opt for a move to Norwich City. (Scottish Sun)

West Bromwich Albion have emerged as contenders to sign Arsenal forgotten man Carl Jenkinson, who is also thought to be a transfer target of Celtic. (Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate is looking to make Charlton Athletic defender Anfernee Dijksteel his first signing, following a stellar season with the Addicks. (The Sun)

Aston Villa have been linked with a £25 million move for Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, who was unable to prevent his side’s relegation last season. (Daily Mirror)

Swiss striker Michael Frey is reportedly unsure whether a move to Leeds United would suit him, as the Fenerbahce forward has reservations over playing in the English second tier. (HITC)

Blackburn Rovers are lining up a £350,000 move for Australia international Brandon O’Neil, who plays as a holding midfielder for Sydney FC. (Daily Mail)

West Brom could be parting ways with their defender Craig Dawson, who has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Watford. (Sky Sports)