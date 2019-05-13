Championship rumours: Aston Villa eye £25m Chelsea striker | Leeds United target Bolton Wanderers wonderkid | Wigan Athletic will look to sign Brighton goalkeeper

Here are the latest headlines from around the Championship.

If promoted, Aston Villa will look to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on a permanent deal in the summer, and would be willing the £25m necessary to prize him away from the Blues. (Daily Telegraph)

Sheffield United have been linked with a shock more for Sheffield Wednesday ace Fernando Forestieri, as they look to strengthen their side for next season's Premier League campaign. (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be keen on recruiting former Chelsea stalwart John Obi Mikel, whose contract with Middlesbrough will expire in the summer. (The 72)

Leeds United are looking to sign Bolton Wanderers wonderkid Luca Connell, who is likely to leave the club following their relegation to League One. (The Sun)

Wigan Athletic will look to sign Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton on a permanent deal in the summer, and could splash out around £2m to make the deal happen. (Football League World)

Hull City will demand a 'premium price' for Jarrod Bowen in the summer, as Leicester City become the latest club to take an interest. (Daily Mail)

Swansea City's Daniel James has sparked further speculation that he's set to join Manchester United this summer, after deleting an old Tweet – when prompted by fans – praising Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Betis and Lille have emerged as the front-runners to snap up Stoke City defender Moritz Bauer, as a host of European clubs circle the Austrian ace. (Stoke on Trent Live)