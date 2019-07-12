Callum Robinson - I grew from a boy to a man at Preston North End

Callum Robinson has thanked Preston North End for an 'amazing time' after completing his big-money move to Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old has joined the Blades for a fee believed to be in the region of £8m and will be playing Premier League football next season.

Callum Robinson on his Preston debut against Chesterfield in September 2014

After the move was announced, Robinson posted a farewell message to North End on Twitter.

He wrote: "I just want to say thank-you to everyone involved at Preston North End for an amazing four or five years.

"I've literally loved every minute of it!

"From the lads to the staff and all the fans who have supported me through the good and bad, I couldn't have got to this point without each and everyone of you.

"You've seen me turn from a boy back in League One to the man I am today.

"I wish the club all the very best in the future and I hope you get to where you deserve to be.

"Love you all...Robbo."

Robinson first joined North End on a youth loan from Aston Villa in September 2014.

He had three loan spells in all before signing permanently in July 2016 for £170,000 youth training compensation.