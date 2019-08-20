Bolton Wanderers kids should play on says ex-England boss and Preston North End defender Sam Allardyce

Former Bolton manager Sam Allardyce has questioned the club’s decision to postpone their League One match with Doncaster.

The Trotters pulled the plug on Tuesday night’s fixture at just 24 hours’ notice due to welfare concerns for their young squad, who have been thrust into senior action amid the off-field problems at the club.

Wanderers are awaiting the completion of a takeover by Football Ventures which had been blocked by a court order issued by Laurence Bassini, who had tried to buy the club earlier this year.

Boss Phil Parkinson named the youngest team in the club’s history in their goalless draw against Coventry on August 10, and saw his side thrashed 5-0 at Tranmere on Saturday.

And a statement issued via the club’s administrators said making the youngsters play again on Tuesday night “would be detrimental to both their welfare and development”.

But former Preston defender Allardyce, who managed Wanderers between 1999 and 2007, believes their baptism of fire might help them in the future. He said: “The levels of fatigue will be quite high because they are playing at a level they have never played before.

“A crushing defeat at Tranmere would be mentally quite tough on them but when you have to grow as a player and a professional, things like this make you or break you. There are mental strains but that is what you have to conquer as a footballer and if you are good enough you’re old enough.”