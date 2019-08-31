'Bizarre' eye injury sidelines Preston North End striker Sean Maguire

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire is having a 'significant' eye injury monitored.

Maguire missed the Lilywhites' 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground after being injured in training on Thursday.

It happened in freak fashion towards the end of the training session and has caused the pressure in one of his eyes to raise considerably.

The 25-year-old has been advised to rest for a couple of weeks and will see a specialist this week in Manchester.

North End manager Alex Neil said: "Sean Maguire's injury is the most bizarre I have probably come across.

"He hit a shot in training which rebounded off two different players, came up and hit him in the face.

"It hit him in the eye and what has happened is that has caused a bleed in his eye.

"The pressure in that eye is double what it is in his other eye which can be quite dangerous.

"He is going to see a specialist in Manchester during the week and it has been recommended he gets two weeks' rest.

"If the pressure goes up in your eye you can have too much blood in there and it can cause problems.

"It's a significant injury and we are just hoping Sean gets better quickly."

Maguire has certainly been in the wars of late. In the 3-2 defeat at Swansea a fortnight ago, he suffered concussion in earning the penalty which led to PNE's second goal.

He missed the 3-1 win over Stoke City as a result, returning to face Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday.

Neil confirmed that the Irishman was due to be in the starting XI at Forest until damaging his eye.