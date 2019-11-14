Auction of Preston North End's poppy shirts raise more than £4,400 for Royal British Legion

More than £4,400 has been raised for the Royal British Legion from the auction of shirts worn by Preston North End's players against Huddersfield Town.
North End wore shirts with a poppy emblem to commemorate Remembrance Day in last Saturday's 3-1 victory at Deepdale.
The shirts, which were signed by each player, were put up for auction for four days at www.matchwornshirt.com and the winning bids totalled £4,413.
Paul Gallagher's No.12 shirt attracted the highest bid of £700.
Gallagher set up the first goal with a free-kick which hit the post - Jayden Stockley heading in the rebound - and scored the third from the penalty spot.
The shirt worn by Alan Browne, scorer of the second goal, attracted the next highest bid of £348, with David Nugent's shirt going for £344 and Tom Barkhuizen's for £341.