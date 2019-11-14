Auction of Preston North End's poppy shirts raise more than £4,400 for Royal British Legion

More than £4,400 has been raised for the Royal British Legion from the auction of shirts worn by Preston North End's players against Huddersfield Town.

North End wore shirts with a poppy emblem to commemorate Remembrance Day in last Saturday's 3-1 victory at Deepdale.

Paul Gallagher's shirt attracted the highest bid at auction

The shirts, which were signed by each player, were put up for auction for four days at www.matchwornshirt.com and the winning bids totalled £4,413.

Paul Gallagher's No.12 shirt attracted the highest bid of £700.

Gallagher set up the first goal with a free-kick which hit the post - Jayden Stockley heading in the rebound - and scored the third from the penalty spot.

The shirt worn by Alan Browne, scorer of the second goal, attracted the next highest bid of £348, with David Nugent's shirt going for £344 and Tom Barkhuizen's for £341.