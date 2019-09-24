Are Preston North End ready for the Manchester City 'hurricane' at Deepdale?

Manchester City are a ‘hurricane’ in the sense that you know what is coming but how to deal with it is the problem.

That is the view of Alex Neil as he prepares his Preston North End side to face City at Deepdale tonight (7.45pm).

Neil said: “The rotations you see and the patterns they have got aren’t something you haven’t seen before.

“The issue you have got is the quality of player carrying out that rotation and pattern, so too the quality and speed they do it at.

“It is like a hurricane coming, you know it is coming but it is a case of how yo get out of the way of it.

“City are a proper team and move the ball extremely well.

“At our level if a team gets five or six opportunities to break on us and hurt us, they might end up having two shots at goal.

“If City get five or six chances to break on you and hurt you, then you could be picking the ball out of the net five times.

"We have to resist that as much as we can and try to have an influence in an attacking sense.”