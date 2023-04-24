PNE manager Ryan Lowe hails Patrick Bauer's resurgence but sympathises with Bambo Diaby after Ramadan sacrifices

Bauer was not named in the last matchday squad but came straight in to start in the Lancashire derby and was one of the strongest performers on the day, before being withdrawn on 76 minutes as his lack of game time caught up with him.

Liam Lindsay started the last game against Swansea City but was replaced at half time by Bambo Diaby. Diaby was banned from Saturday’s game by the FA, retrospective action for something that happened during the melee against the Swans that saw both Joe Allen and Ryan Lowe receive red cards.

“I got Pat in yesterday, I don't think he knew (about Diaby’s ban),” Lowe said. “What I will say about Patrick Bauer, and what I think the appreciation from the fans is, he's had to wait patiently. His attitude and application for more or less 12 months, 10 months at least, he's shown and waited for that opportunity.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

"The lads have had so many clean sheets and the defenders have been solid and resolute, and then there's been Bambo's turn because he had come in and done well. I felt it was the right call to give Patrick his chance.

"He was cramping up towards the end which is why we changed. I thought we was fantastic and that shows what Pat Bauer does.”

Diaby’s loss was Bauer’s game as he got the chance to stake a claim for the starting spot. Lowe has sympathy for his no.23 however, particularly after a disrupted month due to observing Ramadan; meaning he has been training late to avoid breakfast at Euxton whilst his teammates have been able to tuck in.

“He would have started,” Lowe said. “It's a sucker punch but it is what it is. He was gutted. It came so quick, which sometimes it's a good thing because you can get it out of the way.

"I'm gutted for Bambo, he's been in Ramadan for a month, struggling, we've been getting him in a bit later. Then Ramadan finishes on Friday and he comes in, has some breakfast and I've got to tell him the disappointment.