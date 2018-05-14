PNE legend Graham Alexander named Salford City boss

Preston North End legend Graham Alexander has been appointed as Salford City manager.

Alexander has signed a four-year contract with the Ammies who have just been promoted to the National League.

He will be joined at Moor Lane by his No.2 Chris Lucketti, another former North End player.

During his playing career, Alexander made 421 appearances for PNE in two spells.

Grezza initially arrived at Deepdale in March 1999 and stayed until August 2007 when he moved to Burnley.

He rejoined North End in August 2011 and had a spell as joint caretaker manager that season between the sacking of Phil Brown and appointment of Graham Westley.

Graham Alexander when in caretaker charge of PNE

His last game in a Preston shirt saw him score a stoppage-time free-kick against Charlton Athletic in April 2012.

Alexander's first job in full-time management came at Fleetwood, with him guiding them to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in 2014.

He then managed Scunthorpe United for two years, leaving Glanford Park in March.

At Salford he succeeds management duo Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley who left their posts last week after guiding the club to three promotions in four seasons.

Chris Lucketti and Graham Alexander

Alexander said: "The club has made rapid progress over the last four years and I am delighted they have asked myself and Chris to spearhead the next stage of the club’s development.

"As a manager you have to look for certain aspects of what can be achieved at a new club and the possibilities here are boundless.

"There is a great deal of work to be done on and off the pitch to fulfil the potential of Salford City and I can’t wait to get started.

"Even though this season has just ended, our work in preparation for the club’s first season at National level will continue throughout the summer.

"I look forward to meeting everybody connected with Salford and developing the relationships which are so important to any club’s success”

Salford are part-owned by Class of 92 former Manchester United players Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville.

Gary Neville said: "After what happened last week we had to react quickly.

"Sporting director, Chris Casper, led the process and when he made the club aware of the opportunity to secure someone of Graham’s experience and credibility we moved decisively..

"We have acquired the highest quality of manager in Graham to continue the great work that has been done over the last four seasons."