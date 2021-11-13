PNE in Numbers: Preston's defensive interceptors

Jordan Storey and Sepp van den Berg are fifth and sixth respectively in the number of interceptions they’ve made this season.

That’s according to stats site @EFLStats who keep their eye on every kick in the EFL’s three divisions.

Storey has made 34 interceptions and Van den Berg 32 in league matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sepp van den Berg in action against Nottingham Forest

Top of the charts in that particular statistics is Barnsley’s Poland international Michal Helik who has made 45 interceptions.

Kal Naismith of Luton is next with 36, while Cardiff defender Aden Flint and Birmingham City’s Kristian Pedersen have both intercepted 35 times.

Storey found himself back on the pitch during PNE’s 3-0 defeatat Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

He’d previously had a long unbroken run in the side, stretching from February through to October.

The centre-half was a casualty of the defeat at Blackpool and of van den Berg’s good form.

Storey was rested for the Liverpool cup tie after the derby clash, with van den Berg stepping inside from his wing-back role to play on the right of a back three.

The on-loan Liverpool player kept his place for the next league game against Luton and has stayed there in the games since.

When Patrick Bauer came off with discomfort in the Achilles tendon 20 minutes into the Forest game, Storey took over from the German at the heart of the back three.