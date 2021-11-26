PNE in numbers: Preston have enjoyed some of their best results on the road at night

But for Preston North End supporters, Tuesday and Wednesday nights have allowed them to see the best of their team on the road this season.

Seven of the nine points collected on the road have come in midweek.

North End drew 2-2 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on a Tuesday evening in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End celebrate Emil Riis' winning goal against Middlesbrough

Their first league victory came at Bournemouth at the start of November on a Wednesday night, then there was Tuesday’s win at Middlesbrough.

PNE’s two away points collected on a Saturday afternoon were the goalless draws at Bristol City and Birmingham.

Factor in, they also won away in midweek against Mansfield and Morecambe in the Carabao Cup.

The bad news is that the midweek away trips are now few and far between on the fixture list.

North End’s next night on the road is at West Bromwich Albion on December 30 – a Thursday evening.

The visit to Stoke is an afternoon kick-off on Monday January 3, that a bank holiday.

PNE then have to wait until March to visit Luton on a Wednesday night, that coming on the back of a Saturday trip to Cardiff.

The run-up to Christmas for clubs in the Championship is now a weekend only affair.

After the Fulham game, North End go to Blackburn next week, host Barnsley on December 11, then make the trip to Millwall the Saturday before Christmas.