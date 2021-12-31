PNE in Numbers: More than a decade has passed since Preston last had a Boxing Day fixture postponed

It’s 11 years since Preston North End supporters found themselves having to make alternative arrangements for their fix of Boxing Day football.

Positive Covid-19 tests in the PNE squad saw Sheffield United’s visit to Deepdale last Sunday postponed.

It was 2010 the last time North End didn’t play on Boxing Day.

Alan Browne

Snow and ice caused the postponement of their visit to Scunthorpe that year.

Two days later, Preston managed to get their home game against Middlesbrough on, clearing snow off the Deepdale pitch and dealing with a network of frozen and burst pipes inside the ground.

Their 3-1 defeat to Boro spelt the end for Darren Ferguson, with him sacked the next day.

In the 10 Boxing Day games played since 2011, PNE had a record of three wins, four draws and three defeats.

The player perhaps the most disappointed not to have played on Boxing Day this year was North End skipper Alan Browne.

He had scored three years in a row on St Stephen’s Day – the winner at Derby last year, against Leeds at Elland Road in 2019 when PNE drew 1-1 and in the 2-1 defeat to Hull City in 2018.

Browne rediscovered his scoring touch just before the run of Covid call-offs, netting in the 2-1 win over Barnsley on December 11.

It was the Republic of Ireland international’s first goal in PNE colours since netting a penalty against Coventry on April 24.