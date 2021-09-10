PNE in Numbers: Frankie McAvoy has dipped deep into the squad

On Thursday morning the EFL released details of the players registered by all clubs to play in league games.

In the Championship, the number of senior players in the squad (that counts loanees) is capped at 25. North End have so far limited themselves to registering 23, while they have eight contracted under-21 players who don’t count towards the limits.

In August’s matches before the squads had to be registered, PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy had given time to the majority of the squad – even some of those who have missed the initial squad cut.

Jordan Storey is one of only two ever-presents for PNE this season

Defenders Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes are the only ever-presents in the five Championship games played to date.

The pair also played in the Carabao Cup matches against Mansfield and Morecambe.

There have been 19 starters in the league, with Joe Rodwell-Grant a 20th player used as a substitute.

Three more players have featured in the Carabao Cup but not the league.

Joe Rafferty started the 4-2 win at Morecambe, with Tom Bayliss coming on as a sub in that game.

At Mansfield in the first round, Jamie Thomas came off the bench.

Thomas and Rafferty haven’t made the squad which has been registered, nor Paul Huntington, Josh Harrop, Connor Ripley and the injured Izzy Brown.