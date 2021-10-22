PNE in numbers: 300 up for Preston midfielder Alan Browne

There are 27 members and midfielder Browne can list Sir Tom Finney, Alan Kelly Snr, Bill Shankly, Alex Bruce and Paul McKenna among fellow members.

He joins two of his current colleagues in the club, team-mate Paul Huntington and first-team coach Paul Gallagher.

Browne took seven years and seven months from tee to green – his PNE debut in March 2014 against Peterborough and his 300th on Wednesday night as the Lilywhites beat Coventry City 2-1 at Deepdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston midfielder Alan Browne

In both games, North End came from behind to emerge victorious.

Browne has scored 36 goals in his 300 games, the most recent against Coventry in April.

Of his 266 matches in league action, 217 of those were starts with him coming off the bench 49 times.

In the FA Cup, Browne has made five starts and five sub appearances, while the League Cup has provided him with 13 starts and four from the bench.

There were four starts and three sub appearances in play-off games and the Football League Trophy.

Should he play against Blackpool, Browne will pull level with Gordon Coleman in the appearance stakes.

Coleman played 301 times during the 1970s and early 1980s – he was in Nobby Stiles’ side which won promotion from the Third Division in 1977/78.

Getting to 305 would see Browne match Huntington’s tally, one the defender will be looking to add to as the season goes on.

Wednesday night’s game was only Browne’s fifth league start this season.