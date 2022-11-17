PNE have plenty of success stories already this season

To be level on points with the play-offs in itself is a success story for a side that could not buy a goal at the start of the season.

The Lilywhites also occupied a play-off place at the end of a ‘game week’ for the first time since Alex Neil's tenure, and more importantly for the first time under Ryan Lowe. It showed, and shows, that it can be done. It could be looked back upon as a major milestone for his side. More specifically, there are a couple of players in particular that have been the main success stories of the season so far.

Jordan Storey has arguably been PNE's best player this season, having been allowed to leave on loan last January.

Jordan Storey under pressure from Millwall’s George Honeyman

Though he was still rated at Deepdale, Storey was seen as expendable as they instead shifted their finances around to bring in Cameron Archer.

From expendable he is in now indispensable, he has started nearly every single game that he has been available for. The defender leads the league for interceptions, whilst his defensive partner Liam Lindsay – an equally impressive success story of his own – has made the most clearances and blocked the most shots of anyone in the Championship.

Their grit and desire to prevent the opposition from scoring has been sensational to watch. This also from players who have had inconsistencies in the past – something which couldn’t be further from their current form.

Alongside Freddie Woodman, Andrew Hughes or Greg Cunningham, North End’s defenders have looked like experts in keeping the ball out.

And on the left, Robbie Brady has shone both technically and physically. He ranks highly when it comes to chances created across the whole division and his fitness has not at all been at question.

It was seen as a risk when Lowe offered him a one-year-deal in the summer, his previous injury record gave some cause for concern but he has looked sharp and dynamic, and often set the tone in games for North End.

There is still plenty of time for others to step up too, plenty of time for more surprise stars in the second half of the season.