Not since the play-offs in 2015 had the stand been divided to allow home and away supporters in.

A decent number of the North End faithful relocated to the Kop for the afternoon and it was just disappointing that their vocal backing didn't inspire a better performance from Ryan Lowe's side on the pitch.

It was a good sized crowd, with 12,817 fans passing through the turnstiles - including 332 from Reading,

Here are a selection of fans' pictures from the game.

1. All wrapped-up Three PNE fans keep the cold out at Deepdale Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales

2. Thumbs up Two North End supporters ahead of kick-off at Deepdale Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales

3. Hood up PNE fans before the game against Reading at Deepdale Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales

4. All smiles All smiles before kick-off but it wasn't a great day for North End against Reading Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales