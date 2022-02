Around 1,800 of the PNE faithful were in the away end at the MKM Stadium to see Cameron Archer on target in the 1-0 victory.

It was a fourth victory for North End under Ryan Lowe, a result which moved them up to 11th place in the Championship.

The fans were noisy throughout the 90 minutes, with them celebrating wildly when Archer's shot hit the back of the net.

Here are a selection of photos from the away end. Did our snapper spot you?

1. Waiting for kick-off Four early arrivals at the MKM Stadium Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport

2. All smiles These PNE fans get ready for the game against Hull City Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport

3. What a superb hat! This young PNE fan is wrapped up warm for the game at Hull Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport

4. Getting behind the lads The North End fans roar their side on at Hull City Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport