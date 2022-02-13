PNE fans' photo gallery at Peterborough

And for the second week running, Cameron Archer scored the winner.
As usual North End were well backed by the faithful, with 1,020 of their fans in the away section of the main stand.
Here are a selection of photos from the day. Did our snapper spot you?
Undefined: readMore
1. Hats and smiles
Two happy PNE supporters in the away end at Peterborough
Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport
2. Showing their colours
Two fans wear their PNE scarves with pride
Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport
3. Waiting for the game to start
These PNE supporters get ready to cheer their side on against Peterborough
Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport
4. Give us a wave!
Preston fans in the away end at London Road
Photo: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport