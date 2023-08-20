Thankfully, once the game started, it was much more sedate although I did leave the stadium with the sound of ‘Ryan Lowe’s Super White Army’ in my ears, following some fantastic scenes at the end of the game as the players and manager celebrated this win with the travelling faithful.

This win over the Owls really was a bit of a hoot for the fans who had travelled over the Pennines in droves and had been very vocal in their backing of the team – from the warm-up right through to the game’s conclusion.

The only goal of the game, four minutes into the second half, came from a diving header from Liam Lindsay.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hugs goalscorer Liam Lindsay Photo: Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport

While it might not have been in the same class as Keith Houchen’s FA Cup final goal for Coventry, it certainly felt like it had been judging by the wild celebrations I saw in the stands around me.

The cross was perfectly delivered by young Kian Best, who is having a great start to his fledgling career and showing some remarkable composure for someone so young.

The ironic thing about this is that ‘Bestie’ would probably have not got his chance this soon had our squad not been so threadbare – but what a find he is turning out to be.

His popularity has now been even further endorsed with some fans who were singing a chant about wanting to go for a drink with him in another life.

It was not a perfect performance – but very workmanlike – and, in my opinion, our win was well deserved with the resulting three points definitely not something to be sniffed at.

