That all-important goal in the second half was in no small way a consequence of a beautifully-flighted Kian Best delivery from a free-kick on the left.

It was almost impossible for Liam Lindsay not to score by simply ensuring he got his head to the ball; such was the quality of the assist.

Lindsay is the first to admit that getting on the scoresheet is not something he does often, and I feel sure he may just buy young Best a pint come his 18th birthday next Saturday.

Liam Lindsay scores Preston North End's winner at Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Alex Dodd/CameraSport

The match started with Ryan Lowe making a forced change from the team that beat Boro last time out.

Having gone off injured in that game, Ali McCann didn’t even make the bench here and so provided an opportunity for Duane Holmes to make his first league start in a Preston shirt.

In this fan’s view we had the better of the first half, playing a disruptive game that didn’t allow Wednesday to settle.

Hence my surprise at the break that some of my fellow fans felt we were under the cosh and that the inexperienced Best wasn’t coping.

This is why I love football. I never tire of listening to a range of views that are often diametrically opposed and always try to see the reason for the differences.

The second half continued in a similar vein to the extent that it didn’t feel like our goal was being threatened as a solid defence coped admirably with anything the Owls tried to throw our way.

This became literal in the closing minutes, as the home side came under more pressure from their fans and resorted to the long throw into the Preston box at every opportunity.

Lowe decided to bring on the experienced Jack Whatmore for Best but was still willing to give youth a chance in the form of Noah Mawene replacing Mads Frökjaer-Jensen in midfield.

The young son of Lilywhite legend Youl coped extremely well with some tricky situations in the same calm manner as his father was renowned for in the famous shirt.