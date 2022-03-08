'Different class' - Preston North End manager delivers verdict on defender after debut against Bournemouth

That is the verdict of PNE manager Ryan Lowe who said centre-half Diaby had been ‘different class’ in his approach on the training ground and around the club.

Diaby’s first start came in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth at Deepdale, with him playing in the middle of the back three in the absence of Patrick Bauer and Liam Lindsay.

The Senegal-born defender joined PNE in November on trial during the closing stages of a two-year anti-doping ban from football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby applauds the fans after the victory against Bournemouth at Deepdale

In January he signed a contract until the end of the season and is now bidding to earn a longer stay.

Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “We gave Bambo a round of applause in the dressing room after the game because he hadn’t played for two years.

"His attitude has been spot-on, different class, it’s that which got him his contract, got him in and around the first-team, it got him the start against Bournemouth.

"Bambo had to wait until Liam was suspended and Pat was injured, we had a call to make between him and Paul Huntington.

"We felt Bambo could deal with Dominic Solanke and he certainly did that.

"With him not having played for two years he was blowing towards the end but I’m really pleased for him.”

Diaby, 24, will have given Lowe plenty of food for thought as he thinks about his selection for this weekend’s visit to Cardiff City.

Lindsay is available after a one-game ban and a fitness report is awaited on Bauer’s hip muscle injury.

Lowe said: “Bambo is very calm and composed on the ball, he can hit a good pass, he can also thread a pass when you wonder where it is going to go to.

"He’s been coached by us for the last three months to do things right, he’s always asking questions and wants to know what we are doing and how we are doing it.

"The more games Bambo plays, the more he will learn and I think he is going to be a very good player.”