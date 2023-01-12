PNE boss explains tracking Manchester City's Liam Delap for months and long-term injury to Emil Riis

Delap was announced as a new PNE player on Thursday morning, leaving Stoke City where he had spent the first part of the season on loan. Parent club Manchester City were said to be keen to see him in a new environment to see if that could get the best out of their starlet, who has plenty of optimism surrounding his development.

The 19-year-old scored three times in the first part of the season under former PNE boss Alex Neil but back at Man City he has played in every competition for Pep Guardiola’s side, including the Champions League.

Lowe was keen to get the Englishman in when he knew he was becoming available and it was a transfer he tried to make happen in the summer too.

Liam Delap scores for Stoke City against Hartlepool United

“He was one we were monitoring in the summer and obviously he chose to go to Stoke, which is fine,” Lowe said.

“Obviously it hasn't worked out as well as he would have liked it to but when we knew there was an opportunity we jumped at it.

"He's one of the best young talents in the country, before he went to Stoke everyone was after him. I'm just pleased to get him because I think he'll do well for us, we'll do well for him. He's coming into a good environment, a footballing environment where he can learn every day and we want to get some goals out of him.

“He's got all the attributes, when I spoke to him I said that to him. We'll make him better and I'm sure he'll make us better, especially at the top end of the pitch. He's a goalscorer, he works his socks off, he's got pedigree having played for Manchester City.

Preston North End's Emil Riis awaits treatment after colliding with an advertising board at Stoke

"We're going to lose Emil for a long while so it's important we acted and I think we've got some strikers in the building now who can compete with each other first and foremost and can score goals.”

PNE will be without Emil Riis for the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury he picked up against Stoke at the start of the month.

He played against Delap in that game, who has now come in to replace the Dane for the rest of the campaign.

Lowe has confirmed that Riis will not be back until next season but the 24-year-old, suffering from his first long term injury, will be getting all the support he needs.

“He's done his ACL, he'll get an operation next Wednesday or Thursday,” Lowe said.

"I'm gutted for Emil but he's still in good spirits in and around the place. As mad as it sounds he's strengthening the knee up and taking the swelling down for when he goes in for the operation which will be important for him, but we'll be there for him. He's our player, he's contracted to us and we'll give him the time he needs.