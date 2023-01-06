PNE boss explains key point about missing out on Cameron Archer and his current policy on permanent signings

PNE were in for the 21-year-old but it seems that he has instead decided to join Middlesbrough, with both clubs putting up the same financial package to Villa.

It means that North End will have to look elsewhere in their search for added goals in their side, something which doesn’t faze Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thinks that potential signings should be looking at Archer’s impact last time as an example of what is capable when joining his team and coaches.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe

He said: “If we can do it with Cam, why can't we do it with any other striker who is potentially in the same mould as him? That's certainly what we'll look to do.

"Whoever we bring in to work with, it's not just about their name and what they've done. You've got to coach these players to the best of your ability. It'll be another opportunity for someone else, I'd like to think they'd look at Cam and think he's scored seven goals, got in the England U21s and signed a new deal, why can't I do the same thing?"That's the opportunity we'd like to give people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You only have to look at Ched Evans getting the goals now, Ben Woodburn scored the other week against Blackburn, Troy Parrott can score goals. The name 'Archer 21' on the back is irrelevant, it doesn't matter what name is on the back as long as they get in the right areas for us to give them opportunities to score goals.

"It's disappointing that we didn't get Cam but we have to move on quickly to get someone that can do what Cam has done and there are plenty of players who can do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One major drawback in bringing a bright talent in on loan and getting a tune out of them is that inevitably they return to their parent club, and further deals after a successful time away can then become more difficult for clubs to secure – as seen with Archer.

Instead however PNE could look to make a permanent signing, which would instead put them in a strong position should that player hit form, such was the case with Emil Riis and Middlesbrough in the summer when the North East club were interested in the Dane towards the end of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe however is not really looking to bring in a player on a permanent deal and instead sees that an opportunity that more readily arrives in the summer, focusing his current efforts on bringing in players on a temporary basis and carrying out more researched deals at the end of the season.

He said: "In terms of permanent signings, this is only really our second proper window and in January, I wouldn't really go and sign someone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unless I'd got my heart set on them and I'd watched them for two or three years and I was going to pay money for them.