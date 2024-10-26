Plymouth Argyle 3-3 Preston North End RECAP as Wayne Rooney's side battle back from the dead
The Lilywhites started the game on the front foot and had chances early doors to break the deadlock, but goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw kept PNE out on a couple of occasions. On 16 minutes, though, Sam Greenwood was not to be denied a second time.
It was he who fed the ball out to former Argyle loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden and after his shot was pushed back out, Greenwood reacted fastest and applied the finish. Plymouth got into wide areas in the final third, but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman’s net was protected well throughout the first 45 minutes.
Opportunities and openings kept coming for Preston at the other end and they added a second at the perfect time - just seconds before the whistle. Magnificent centre-forward play from Emil Riis saw Mads Frokjaer teed up and PNE’s number 10 made no mistake, with a calm and composed first time finish.
Almost straight after the restart, North End made it three when Kesler-Hayden slid substitute Brad Potts through on goal - and he lifted the goal over Grimshaw. At that point, Paul Heckingbottom’s team looked well on course to take all three points back to Lancashire.
But, Argyle pulled one back on 55 minutes when Freddie Issaka reacted fastest to convert on the rebound - after Woodman had kept out the initial free-kick. From there, the home crowd’s noise lifted but it was PNE who created several openings and opportunities.
Eight minutes from time, Plymouth substitute Andre Gray was picked out inside the box and he headed home from close range - to reduce the deficit further. And, in the second minute of injury time, star man Morgan Whittaker popped up with a leveller to raise the roof.
FT: Plymouth 3-3 PNE
The visitors come back from the dead to take a point.
GOAL! Plymouth 3-3 PNE
Whittaker fires home.
GOAL! Plymouth 2-3 PNE
Andre Gray heads home from close range.
80' Pressure relieved (1-3)
North End with some defending to do for the first time in a while and Riis buys a priceless free-kick. Preston still getting into dangerous positions at the other end.
72' Subs for both teams (1-3)
Kesler-Hayden makes way for Thordarson.
Bundu and Hardie on for Issaka and Obafemi.
66' Chance again (1-3)
So much space for PNE now as Riis gets through and shoots wide and Holmes then runs in on goal, but his cross evades Greenwood.
63' PNE sub (1-3)
Holmes on for Frokjaer.
61' Carrying a threat still (1-3)
Still lots of space out there for PNE to exploit as the visitors continue to carry a threat. It looks like Duane Holmes is getting ready to come on.
GOAL! Plymouth 1-3 PNE
Issaka scores on the rebound after Randell’s free kick was saved.
51' Wonderful move (0-3)
Kesler-Hayden slipped it through - a delightful weight of pass - and Potts then lifted it over the onrushing Grimshaw.
48' GOAL!!!!! Plymouth 0-3 PNE
BRAD POTTS FOR NUMBER THREE!!
46' KICK OFF! (0-2)
Back uner way with no changes. Greenwood looks through instantly but the flag goes up.
HT: Plymouth 0-2 PNE
Mads Frokjaer finishes off a delightful PNE move after being set up by Emil Riis.
North End deservedly two up at the break!
GOAL!!!!!! Plymouth 0-2 PNE
FROKJAER!!!!
45' Added time (0-1)
Three first half minutes added on.
41' End to end (0-1)
Lindsay with a crucial last ditch tackle on Obafemi. PNE fly up the other end and Greenwood’s cross just evades Potts at the back post.
36' Openings for PNE (0-1)
Riis twists and turns away from Szucs and shoots low and hard, but Grimshaw keeps it out.
32' Forced off (0-1)
Brady off for Potts.
