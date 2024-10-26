Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Wayne Rooney’s team came from three nil down to draw 3-3 with PNE

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lilywhites started the game on the front foot and had chances early doors to break the deadlock, but goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw kept PNE out on a couple of occasions. On 16 minutes, though, Sam Greenwood was not to be denied a second time.

It was he who fed the ball out to former Argyle loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden and after his shot was pushed back out, Greenwood reacted fastest and applied the finish. Plymouth got into wide areas in the final third, but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman’s net was protected well throughout the first 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opportunities and openings kept coming for Preston at the other end and they added a second at the perfect time - just seconds before the whistle. Magnificent centre-forward play from Emil Riis saw Mads Frokjaer teed up and PNE’s number 10 made no mistake, with a calm and composed first time finish.

Almost straight after the restart, North End made it three when Kesler-Hayden slid substitute Brad Potts through on goal - and he lifted the goal over Grimshaw. At that point, Paul Heckingbottom’s team looked well on course to take all three points back to Lancashire.

But, Argyle pulled one back on 55 minutes when Freddie Issaka reacted fastest to convert on the rebound - after Woodman had kept out the initial free-kick. From there, the home crowd’s noise lifted but it was PNE who created several openings and opportunities.