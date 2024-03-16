Robbie Brady starts

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes to his team at Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.

Ben Whiteman is out with ankle ligament damage, but he has been joined on the sidelines by club captain Alan Browne. In another blow to Preston, Emil Riis misses out through illness. Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts and Milutin Osmajic come into the team, with Liam Millar named as a substitute at Home Park.

Ched Evans is the other absentee for PNE. Argyle boss Ian Foster makes two changes from last weekend's draw at Blackburn Rovers. Joe Edwards and Adam Randell come in, with Bali Mumba suspended and Adam Forshaw not involved. Darko Gyabi and Matty Sorinola drop out of the squad, for. Freddie Issaka and Caleb Roberts.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, McCann, Ledson, Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Whatmough, Cunningham, Holmes, Woodburn, Mawene, Millar, Stewart.