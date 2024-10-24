Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End early team and injury news as eight out and one doubt - gallery

Published 24th Oct 2024
PNE face Plymouth Argyle away from home this weekend

Both Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle are set to be without key players this weekend.

The Lilywhites head down to Home Park, after picking up four points from their last two games at Deepdale. Argyle have collected 10 of their 11 points at home this campaign, but manager Wayne Rooney will remain without one of his star summer signings on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the early team news from both camps...

PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom spoke about the need to manage Potts' workload recently, after a blow suffered before the international break - at Burnley - flared up. He has not played in the last two games.

The summer signing, from Toulouse, will serve the second of his three-match ban - after being shown a straight red card in the defeat at Cardiff City, last weekend. Cissoko has three goals for Argyle this season.

Keane will be sidelined for a few more weeks yet. The number seven is out with a thigh injury and won't be rushed back.

Galloway is out for four to six weeks with an ankle injury sustained during the international break - while playing for Zimbabwe against Namibia.

