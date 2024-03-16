Preston North End's Liam Millar scores

As soon as you stepped foot into Home Park - for Preston North End's first visit to Plymouth Argyle's ground in 14 years - the gut feel was that Ryan Lowe's side were in for a battle. Rain and mist was swirling around the southwest air and Ian Foster's side are desperate for points, in the scrap for Championship survival. As it transpired, 'battle' perhaps didn't do the first half spectacle justice - as the injury-hit Lilywhites were dealt further blows but managed to go in with the lead.

The two o'clock team news confirmed that club captain Alan Browne, along with star striker Emil Riis, were also sidelined alongside key midfielder Ben Whiteman. A boost for Preston, though, was the return of Brad Potts while Milutin Osmajic - on the score sheet last time out - started for the first time since mid-January. However, not even 20 minutes into the first 45, both players had been forced off the pitch - Osmajic's blow the most concerning, as he hobbled off in visible pain. Lowe - who received a mixed reaction upon his first return to Argyle since leaving - will have been looking for a steeliness from his team in the face of adversity.

Despite the setbacks, there was encouragement in North End's performance and they really ought to have taken the lead on mid way through the first half. But, Millar could only prod wide when the net looked at his mercy - following a clever poked pass from creative spark, Mads Frokjaer. A glorious chance gone begging for PNE, but on a day where it felt certain there would be more. And the next one that came Millar's way was stuck away in cold and vicious fashion. But, only after Plymouth's Miller (Mikkel) escaped a straight red card for a late and wild challenge that could've left Ryan Ledson's leg hanging off. PNE's skipper for the day managed to soldier on, with there a disbelief among the away players that Plymouth still had 11 players on the pitch.

Those protests were soon parked though, with it party time for the 1,000+ North End fans who had made the long journey down. One Liam supplied the other, with Lindsay finding himself in the unfamiliar position of left wing and clipping a cross in which found its way to Preston's number 23. This time, Millar put his laces through the ball with conviction to break the deadlock. The lead was PNE's at half time but there was still a long way for Lowe's side to go, at a ground where the home fans feed off every moment and produce quite the noise. North End breathed a sigh of relief, too, when Mustapha Bundu somehow headed wide right before the interval.

Preston came out with determination in the second half, perhaps sensing the opportunity to land another blow and double their advantage. Millar called Michael Cooper into action early on with a low drive, before the Canadian worked the ball across goal - just out of Will Keane's reach, inside the box. As the contest progressed, space opened up and the chance for PNE to get the ball forward and score again was evidently there. And with 15 minutes to play, substitute Layton Stewart must've thought a first professional - and Preston - goal was his. The young striker's performance had been mature and effective and his shot was sweet from 18 yards, but Stewart saw it, agonisingly, crash off the outside of the post.

With North End only one ahead, comfort was never able to set in and Plymouth were always there - without creating anything too clear cut. Argyle were looking to get back into the game, though, amid a backdrop of intense frustration being hurled at head coach, Ian Foster. If there was ever an opposition atmosphere for PNE feed off, it was this. Lowe's side ought to have made the closing stages nicer for themselves, but in the end their only goal was enough. Bodies were put on the line, hard yards were ran and the one clinical moment came from a Preston player. A vintage three points on the road - earned the way North End were, perhaps, always going to have to do it.

