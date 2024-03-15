Preston North End are in action at Home Park this weekend, for the first time since 2010.

Indeed, it's more than 14 years since a Preston team headed down to the southwest coast - to take on the Pilgrims. There is added spice to this particular visit too, with manager Ryan Lowe returning to his old club for the first time since leaving.

Under Darren Ferguson, the 8th placed Lilywhites took a point away from Home Park in that 2010 encounter. Struggling Argyle pegged Preston back in the 71st minute, from the penalty spot, with Sean St-Ledger having scored the opener on 18 minutes.

So, what are the PNE players - who were involved that day - up to now? We take a look...

1 . GK: Andy Lonergan Still going! The 40-year-old signed a one-year contract extension with Everton in the summer. Recently appeared on the club's new, official podcast: PNE Pod. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Billy Jones Has ventured into coaching and is working with Shrewsbury Town's Under 15/16s. His last club was Rotherham United, whom he left in the summer of 2021. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Youl Mawene The Head of Sports Science at Fleetwood Town. Was also on PNE Pod recently, alongside his son and North End's young pro, Noah. Photo Sales