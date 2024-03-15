Preston North End are in action at Home Park this weekend, for the first time since 2010.
Indeed, it's more than 14 years since a Preston team headed down to the southwest coast - to take on the Pilgrims. There is added spice to this particular visit too, with manager Ryan Lowe returning to his old club for the first time since leaving.
Under Darren Ferguson, the 8th placed Lilywhites took a point away from Home Park in that 2010 encounter. Struggling Argyle pegged Preston back in the 71st minute, from the penalty spot, with Sean St-Ledger having scored the opener on 18 minutes.
So, what are the PNE players - who were involved that day - up to now? We take a look...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.