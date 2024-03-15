Preston North End travel down to Devon to face Plymouth Argyle in their final Sky Bet Championship game before the international break.
Ryan Lowe returns to the club he once called home before he took the reins up at Deepdale. Lowe was manager of the Pilgrims from June 2019 to December 2021, and helped lay the foundations for Steven Schumacher to win the League One title and get them promoted. Former England youth coach Ian Foster is now in charge of Plymouth and he is tasked with guiding them to survival in their first season back in the Championship.
Earlier on in the season, North End defeated Plymouth 2-1. Duane Holmes and Liam Millar scored inside 25 minutes and despite Ryan Hardie's effort in the 61st minute, it wasn't enough and PNE ran out victorious.
Plymouth Argyle have a good record against North End and are unbeaten in their last five home league games against them. This is the first time they will be hosting them since March 2010. Preston haven't completed a league double over Plymouth since the pair played in League Two in the 1995/1996 season.
Up until January, Plymouth had been good when scoring at home, but they've lost three of their last matches in front of their home supporters and have failed top score. Preston North End are hoping to make it three away victories for the first time since November 2020.
North End are five points off of the play-offs with a game in hand and a win would see them overtake Middlesbrough should they fail to beat Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers. North End could be overtaken by Cardiff City who play in the Saturday lunch-time kick-off against South Wales rivals Swansea City.
As for Plymouth, the relegation race is so tight that whilst they can't drop in to the bottom three because of their goal difference, they could drop as low as 21st if results go against them.
Ryan Lowe before leaving Preston lost his final two home games in charge and so he'll be hoping for a better result in the opposition dugout. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.
