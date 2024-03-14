Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman is set for a spell on the sidelines, with ankle ligament damage suffered last weekend.

In the closing stages of PNE's eventual defeat to Stoke City, Whiteman was clattered into by Ben Wilmot after taking a shot at goal. The number four left Deepdale in a protective boot, after hobbling down the tunnel. Manager Ryan Lowe has now provided an update on his player, who will definitely miss the weekend's trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Yeah, not too good at the minute," said Lowe, when asked how Whiteman is. "Whitey has got a swollen ankle, with some ligament damage in there. We will monitor him over the international break and see how it is, but ankle injuries can be quick and they can be long. If you are going to get injured, you get injured when you've got a couple of weeks' rest - albeit he's gutted to miss the weekend.

"We will see how he develops and how the ankle responds to the treatment. We will just take it from there, but as I say, ankle injuries can be two or three weeks or four or five weeks. Hopefully it's not too bad; we will take it day-by-day, week-by-week until we know the full diagnosis on it. He's obviously not in a good place at the moment - it has swelled up and there is loads of bruising. But, that can be down within a week.

"Anyone who gets an injury is gutted, but he's got great medical staff, fitness coaches and great lads, who will rally around him. It is part and parcel of football, but injuries come and go. As I say, it's why I don't really want to put a timeline on it - because loads of blood swells in your ankle and it goes fat, black and blue. But, the minute that has gone - as long as the ankle joints are stable - you just never know. But, you never know the other way. I am just optimistic about everything."

As for whether the challenge on Whiteman could've been a penalty, Lowe said: "Do you know what? I am not sure what the rules are to be honest with you, any more. That is genuine, from my heart. I just don't know what the rules are. Apparently, because he got a shot away it is not a penalty. But, the kid actually does whack him. So, I don't know. Honestly, I am baffled with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is just disappointing because it was a great pass, great run and if he'd have just lifted it a bit, it would've been a great goal. But, the kid has clattered him - we've seen the slow motion footage. He's been whacked after the shot, but I don't know. They come and tell us with the rule books. If he'd have maybe taken another touch beforehand, or shot earlier, would it have been a penalty? You'll have to help me, because I certainly don't know."

Elsewhere, Brad Potts is ready to return to the fold after not being risked in last weekend's loss at Deepdale. The number 44 has missed the last five games, after injuring his hamstring in the away win over Cardiff City

"He's fine and raring to go," said Lowe. "He didn't make it last week, because it was a day of catch-up he'd had and there was no point thrusting him right in. He'd done a gym session at the training ground on Saturday morning, which benefitted him more than being on the bench and probably taking no part. But yeah, he'll definitely be available for this weekend. He will have had a full week of training and is looking sharper as the days go on. He will be in contention, definitely."