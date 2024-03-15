'I am sure' - Plymouth Argyle boss makes Preston North End and Ryan Lowe predictions
Plymouth Argyle head coach Ian Foster believes Preston North End are still very much in the play-off mix - ahead of Saturday's clash.
The Lilywhites head to Home Park for the first time since 2010, in what is the final Championship match before the international break. And for PNE boss Ryan Lowe, it is his first visit back to Argyle - since leaving them for North End in December 2021.
Lowe got one over on his old club, back in September, as Duane Holmes and Liam Millar netted in a 2-1 win. It's now former England U20 boss, Ian Foster, in the Home Park hot seat - after Steven Schumacher's exit to Stoke City. Ahead of the game, Foster shared his thoughts on the challenge PNE will pose, their top six credentials and the job Lowe did with the Pilgrims.
"Yeah, a really different game from Preston, in terms of how they play," said Foster, when asked what he's expecting. "They are a very physical and quite direct team, so we have got to be ready for what they're going to throw at us. They've had an incredible run of late. Obviously, the defeat to Stoke last weekend is the blip. But, before that I think ten (7) unbeaten. So, a very honest and hard working team who do the non-negotiables particularly well. And then they have quality in the team, who can hurt you. So, we are expecting a physical encounter and a challenging game.
"I am sure if you asked Ryan and his staff, they would categorise themselves as someone who is still pushing. If they'd have won last week, they would've been right in the mix. I wouldn't quite class them as a team, at the moment, who are out of the race. I would still put them into the mix for the top six. I know Ryan - not too well - he was kind enough to allow me to go to the club, last season. While I was England coach, I had Liam Delap - who was part of my squad. And I know Mike Marsh really, really well. Me and Mike have been friends for more than 20 years.
"We played together, we've worked together and I think it's the first time we've come up against one another. That's nice; me and Marshy are good friends. I am sure Ryan won't need any more motivation than to come up against his former team and win the game. It's our job to make sure he doesn't do that. I am sure the supporters will recognise the job he did while he was here and give him enormous credit for doing that. He made the decision to go to Preston - a league above at the time and close to home. I am sure it wasn't an easy decision for him, but I'd imagine our fans will give him a good reception."
