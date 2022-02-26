Players will be rewarded for patience says Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

That patience has paid off for Liam Lindsay recently with him getting game time.

Bambo Diaby continues to wait for his first-team chance, one which PNE boss Lowe has assured him will come.

Lindsay has, to a degree, played a game of patience for much of the season.

Liam Lindsay – pictured battling with Forest’s Brennan Johnson – has bided his time and is now being rewarded

The Scotsman’s first involvement under Lowe came when he started the 0-0 draw at Millwall at the start of the month.

He played nearly an hour as a substitute against Reading last week and then started the clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Lindsay could well be in line for another start when North End travel to Coventry City today. Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “Not once has Liam knocked on my door, he’s been spot-on in training every day.

“He’s a quiet lad who comes in and works hard, no fuss.

“I pulled him to one side for a chat because he’d not been in the team and said to him that he was going to play.

“Liam said, ‘Great, that’s all I want to hear’.

“His opportunity came at Millwall when we kept a clean sheet.

“I know that when called upon, he will do a great job, whether that is on the left of a three or down the middle.

“Credit to Liam, he’s bided his time and has got two clean sheets when he’s started.

“He has to keep meeting those levels of expectation because Pat Bauer has been doing fantastic, Andrew Hughes too.”

Diaby has been on the bench twice since he signed a short-term contract.

After a two-year ban from football for testing positive for a banned substance, his match fitness needs work. The 24-year-old played 70 minutes of a reserve game at Bolton recently and is in line for another Central League run-out next Tuesday.

Lowe said: “We have had Bambo on the bench a couple of times. He was on the bench at Millwall because if it became a fight we had a big lad to put on.

“We had him on the bench against Reading because we felt we might have needed him in some capacity.

“In midweek we went with Josh Earl on the bench instead, we’d moved Hughesy out to wing-back and needed Josh if Hughesy went back inside – that did happen.

“Bambo is doing fine, he trains well. He needs more match fitness and there is a game next week which he’ll get more minutes in.