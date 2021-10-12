Players and fans observe a minute's silence in tribute to Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings

Both teams stood in the centre circle at the Euxton training ground, with PNE staff lining the touchline.

Around 100 supporters stood on the opposite touchline in silence.

Hemmings died on Monday night at his Isle of Man home, at the age of 86.

Preston North End and Rochdale players observe a minute's silence at Euxton Pic by Tom Sandells

He had owned North End outright since the summer of 2010, his association with the club going back to April 1973 when he joined the board of directors as vice-chairman.

Further tributes will take place before PNE's Championship game against Derby County on Saturday.

The flags above the Sir Tom Finney Stand at Deepdale flew at half mast on Tuesday.

Flowers had been left by North End supporters at the Splash statue too.