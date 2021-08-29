The Preston players celebrate Sepp van den Berg's equaliser.

Player ratings: Preston North End 3-1 Swansea City

Preston North End beat Swansea City at Deepdale to secure their third win in just seven days and their second in a row in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:47 am
Updated Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:54 am

Here's how the players fared on the day...

1. Daniel Iversen - 6

Had little to do in the game but was there when called upon. Left exposed for Swansea’s goal but dealt with everything that came his way.

Photo Sales

2. Jordan Storey - 7

Another assured performance from a young defender growing each week. Shows great pace and composure in the channels.

Photo Sales

3. Patrick Bauer - 7

Another commanding display so quickly after returning from injury. A real presence at the heart of the PNE defence.

Photo Sales

4. Andrew Hughes - 7

A little at fault for Swansea’s goal but otherwise a solid display. His progressive attitude on the ball helps his side up the pitch.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4