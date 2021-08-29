Player ratings: Preston North End 3-1 Swansea City

Here's how the players fared on the day...
1. Daniel Iversen - 6
Had little to do in the game but was there when called upon. Left exposed for Swansea’s goal but dealt with everything that came his way.
2. Jordan Storey - 7
Another assured performance from a young defender growing each week. Shows great pace and composure in the channels.
3. Patrick Bauer - 7
Another commanding display so quickly after returning from injury. A real presence at the heart of the PNE defence.
4. Andrew Hughes - 7
A little at fault for Swansea’s goal but otherwise a solid display. His progressive attitude on the ball helps his side up the pitch.