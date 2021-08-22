The PNE players celebrate Patrick Bauer's goal.

Player ratings: Preston North End 1-0 Peterborough United

Preston North End got their first league win of the season as they beat Peterborough United 1-0 at Deepdale.

By Tom Sandells
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 1:46 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 1:48 pm

Patrick Bauer scored the only goal of the game after 14 minutes to see of Darren Ferguson's side.

Here's how the players fared on the day...

1. Daniel Iversen - 7

Had little to do in the game but ensured North End got the three points with a big save at the last kick of the game.

2. Jordan Storey - 8

Went about his business very effectively and helped make sure Peterborough held little threat. Continues to thrive with game time.

3. Patrick Bauer - 9

A brilliant performance on his return after eight months away from the Championship. Solid, sharp and scored the winning goal.

4. Andrew Hughes - 8

Dealt with everything that came his way, impressive both in the air and on the ground making some important tackles as attacks developed.

