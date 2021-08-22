Player ratings: Preston North End 1-0 Peterborough United

Patrick Bauer scored the only goal of the game after 14 minutes to see of Darren Ferguson's side.
Here's how the players fared on the day...
1. Daniel Iversen - 7
Had little to do in the game but ensured North End got the three points with a big save at the last kick of the game.
2. Jordan Storey - 8
Went about his business very effectively and helped make sure Peterborough held little threat. Continues to thrive with game time.
3. Patrick Bauer - 9
A brilliant performance on his return after eight months away from the Championship. Solid, sharp and scored the winning goal.
4. Andrew Hughes - 8
Dealt with everything that came his way, impressive both in the air and on the ground making some important tackles as attacks developed.