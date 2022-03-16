Player Ratings: Luton Town 4-0 Preston North End

Goals from Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma and an own goal from Bambo Diaby saw the Hatters run out comfortable winners in front of over 600 travelling North End fans.
Here’s how we rated PNE on the night...
1. Daniel Iversen - 4
A night to forget so soon after an international call up. At fault for the second goal at least and question marks over the first and fourth. Like many of his teammates, a bad start seemed to derail his evening and he didn't recover.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Sepp van den Berg - 5
Not as bad as others around him but still a shaky night for the young loanee. The Luton front line got the better of him and the rest of the defence, did look to be positive on the ball throughout and started off the move that brought about PNE's best chance.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Bambo Diaby - 4
Just a shocking night for such a likeable character. Made an error leading to the first goal and it seemed to throw him off his game completely. Looked tired towards the end and his evening was compounded when Daniel Iversen saved a shot onto his head and into the net.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
4. Andrew Hughes - 5
Like van den Berg on the other side there were moments where the Welshman did well but on the whole the North End defence were second best to their opposition. Booked in the first half.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook