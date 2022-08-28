Player Ratings: Cardiff City 0-0 Preston North End

Both sides hit the post in the game but the home side had the better of it and North End were fortunate to came away from the Welsh capital with something.
Here’s how we rated the PNE players on the day...
1. Freddie Woodman - 7
Did what he had to do when called upon, though there were no outstanding saves needed. A big part of an outstanding defensive record that extends to six league clean sheets in a row.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Jordan Storey - 8
His standards since coming back from a League One loan have been exceptional. So consistent and comfortable on the ball, stood up to a physical test in Cardiff.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. Liam Lindsay - 8
Another monumental performance for the Scot. His battling performances, alongside the rest of the defence, has been a shining constant so far this season. Deserving of the clean sheet for their efforts.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
4. Greg Cunningham - 8
Another solid performance from the Irishman, made some good tackles stepping in but was also beaten a couple of times. A very good showing nonetheless.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook