22 brilliant photos - nine years on from Preston North End's play-off final win over Swindon Town

By George Hodgson
Published 24th May 2024, 09:38 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 09:40 BST

PNE returned to the Championship on May 24, 2015

It’s a day that won’t be forgotten anytime soon, though it is now NINE years since Preston North End’s 4-0 play-off final win over Swindon Town.

The Lilywhites saw off Chesterfield in the semi-finals, to set up a Wembley showdown against Swindon. Jermaine Beckford fired Simon Grayson’s side ahead after just three minutes and Paul Huntington doubled the lead before quarter-of-an-hour. Beckford made it three before half time and then sealed his hat-trick in the second half, in front of the PNE fans.

We recently looked back at the best fan pictures from that day - but here are the stand out snaps on the pitch and in the dressing room!

1. PNE 4-0 Swindon: 24/05/2015

Photo Sales

2. PNE 4-0 Swindon: 24/05/2024

Photo Sales

3. PNE 4-0 Swindon: 24/05/2024

Photo Sales

4. PNE 4-0 Swindon: 24/05/2024

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Jermaine BeckfordSwindonChesterfieldWembleySimon Grayson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.