It’s a day that won’t be forgotten anytime soon, though it is now NINE years since Preston North End’s 4-0 play-off final win over Swindon Town.

The Lilywhites saw off Chesterfield in the semi-finals, to set up a Wembley showdown against Swindon. Jermaine Beckford fired Simon Grayson’s side ahead after just three minutes and Paul Huntington doubled the lead before quarter-of-an-hour. Beckford made it three before half time and then sealed his hat-trick in the second half, in front of the PNE fans.