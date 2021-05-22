Play-off disappointment for ex-Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson after Bournemouth lose at Brentford

The Cherries were beaten 3-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday and 3-2 on aggregate in the play-off semi-final.

Pearson moved to Bournemouth in the January transfer window having turned down the offer of a new contract at North End.

At the time of the move, the 26-year-old spoke of having a better chance of reaching the Premier League by moving to the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson challenged Brentford's Emiliano Marcondes

Bournemouth won the first leg 1-0 and got the return leg in London off to the best possible start when Arnaut Danjuma fired them in front in the fifth minute.

Ivan Toney equalised from the penalty spot before the game really swung Brentford's way when Cherries defender Chris Mepham was sent-off for hauling down Bryan Mbeumo in the 26th minute.

Vitaly Janelt made it 2-1 to the Bees early in the second half before Marcuss Forss settled the tie nine minutes from time.

Brentford will meet Swansea City in the play-off final on May 29.

Swansea drew 1-1 with Barnsley at he Liberty Stadium on Saturday evening but went through 2-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 1-0 at Oakwell.