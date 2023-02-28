Play golf with Joe Garner! Preston North End fans have the chance to play with heroes with charity raffle

The golf game will be an 18 hole matchplay tournament, taking place on Sunday, March 26 at Shaw Hill Golf Club, Chorley.

Former North End stars that have already so far been confirmed for the event include Joe Garner, Andy Lonergan, Barry Nicholson and Ian Bryson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston fans can win a spot in the side too, with the chance to play alongside some of their heroes, thanks to a raffle set up to help raise extra funds for charities, with the former players on the day choosing their causes.

Joe Garner celebrates scoring for PNE

Though there are some good names confirmed so far, those running the event are hoping to nail down some more high-profile players, but players will not be finalised until nearer the time.

Supporters can secure a spot in the raffle online, either through an online raffle site set up for the event, or through eBay searching: 'Play with the stars - PNE Matchplay Golf Team - Shaw Hill Golf Club 26th March'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The raffle prize is transferable, meaning that those that enter can pass the opportunity on to someone else if they don’t think their golf game is up to scratch or they’re feeling generous.