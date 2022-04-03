Three young North Enders with their flag in the away end at Pride Park

Picture gallery of Preston North End supporters at Derby County

Preston North End fans travelled in their numbers to Pride Park to see their side in action against Derby County on Saturday.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 2:53 pm

There were 1,530 of the PNE faithful in the away section as North End returned to action after the extended international break.

Unfortunately they got little to cheer about as the Lilywhites were beaten by Ravel Morrison’s 80th minute goal.

Here are a selection of photos of Preston supporters from the game. Did our snapper spot you?

1. Showing his colours

No doubting who this fan supports!

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

2. Waiting for kick-off at Derby

Two PNE supporters ahead of the game at Derby

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

3. Cheers!

A PNE fan enjoys a brew before the Derby game

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

4. Family outing

Three PNE fans at Pride Park and it was a brave man who wore shorts in the chilly Derby weather!

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

