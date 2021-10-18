Photo gallery of Preston North End's visits to Blackpool down the years

The teams will meet at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, the first meeting since August 2013.

And not for almost 12 years have North End ventured to the other end of the M55 to visit the seaside.

Both teams have Championship games on Wednesday night but here as a warm-up for the weekend are some photos from trips made by the Lilywhites to Blackpool since 1985.

1. Cup joy at the seaside PNE score against Blackpool in the League Cup in 1985

2. Tower of strength....... PNE striker John Thomas has a shot at Bloomfield Road in August 1985, behind him you can see Blackpool Tower.

3. Golden Graham Graham Shaw scores for PNE in a 2-2 draw at Blackpool in Match 1990

4. Over the Moon(ey) Brian Mooney is congratulated after scoring for PNE at Blackpool in March 1990