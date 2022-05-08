Photo gallery of Preston North End fans from the Middlesbrough game

The last day of the season clash with Middlesbrough at Deepdale was an entertaining one, with PNE running out 4-1 winners – their biggest Championship victory of the campaign.
There was a bumper crowd of 17,691, with 5,688 Boro supporters making the trip to see if their side could make the play-offs.
North End burst that bubble with the victory, one which saw them finish in 13th place with 64 points – three more than last season.
It was Retro Day for PNE fans, with the faithful encouraged to dig out their old replica shirts and roll back the years.
Here are a selection of fans’ photos from before and during the game.