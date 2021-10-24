A Preston North End fan gets behind his team at Bloomfield Road

Photo gallery of Preston North End fans at Bloomfield Road

Preston North End made their first trip to Bloomfield Road for almost 12 years on Saturday.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th October 2021, 3:02 pm

Unfortunately the result didn't go their way, with North End beaten 2-0 by Blackpool.

PNE fans were limited to 2,200 tickets in the away section despite a request for more.

There were numerous complaints made on social media about how the North End supporters were treated before and after the game in terms of getting into the ground and leaving.

Coaches were held back from arriving at the ground despite being nearby long before kick-off.

Afterwards, some fans were directed down side streets near the ground which resulted in contact with Blackpool supporters.

Here are a gallery of photos of PNE supporters inside the ground.

1. Scarf show

A PNE supporter proudly holds aloft his scarf at Bloomfield Road

Photo: Camerasport

2. Cheering the team on

A North End fan in the away section at Bloomfield Road

Photo: Camerasport

3. Thumbs up!

PNE fans ahead of kick-off at Blackpool

Photo: Camerasport

4. Ready for the derby

These two PNE supporters get ready to cheer their side on against Blackpool

Photo: Camerasport

