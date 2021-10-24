Photo gallery of Preston North End fans at Bloomfield Road

Unfortunately the result didn't go their way, with North End beaten 2-0 by Blackpool.

PNE fans were limited to 2,200 tickets in the away section despite a request for more.

There were numerous complaints made on social media about how the North End supporters were treated before and after the game in terms of getting into the ground and leaving.

Coaches were held back from arriving at the ground despite being nearby long before kick-off.

Afterwards, some fans were directed down side streets near the ground which resulted in contact with Blackpool supporters.

Here are a gallery of photos of PNE supporters inside the ground.

