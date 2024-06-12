Phil Brown was Preston North End manager from January 2011 to December of that year.

Appointed as Darren Ferguson’s successor, Brown was unable to keep PNE in the Championship and then relieved of his duties the following campaign - after a run of one win in 11 games. North End had started the season with 22 points from a possible 27, but form fell off a cliff.

It wasn’t to be for Brown at North End, and the same can unfortunately be said for most of the players he recruited during his tenure. The Lilywhites utilised the loan market heavily and brought in several free transfers.

Here, we rate all 19 of the now Kidderminster Harriers boss’ PNE recruits.

Ian Ashbee The former Hull City man's reunion with Brown didn't go to plan. He spent 13 months at PNE, with his contract terminated at the age of 35 due to injuries. 2/10

Nathan Ellington Scored a couple of goals in his 18 appearances, on loan from Watford. But, he couldn't help keep Preston in the Championship. Some bright moments but a short stay, towards the back end of his career. 5/10

Amine Linganzi Came in on loan from Blackburn Rovers in January and injured his hamstring after half-an-hour. Linganzi did not feature again for Preston, which was a shame as he actually showed promise in those 30 minutes. 4/10