Peterborough United v Preston North End confirmed teams: Emil Riis and Josh Earl start at London Road

Emil Riis and Josh Earl came into the side to replace Ched Evans and Greg Cunningham,

Evans dropped down to the bench and Cunningham was ruled out with the injury which forced him off during the first half of last Wednesday night's goalless draw with Huddersfield Town.

Riis resumed his partnership with Cameron Archer up front, those two having started in the victory at Hull a week earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the bench there was a seat for Joe Rafferty, providing defensive cover with Cunningham being out of action.

This was PNE's first visit to London Road since an FA Cup tie in January 2016 and the first in league action since December 2014.

Peterborough: Benda, Kent, Knight, Thompson, Ward, Fuchs, Norburn, Coulson, Poko, Clarke-Harris, Brown. Subs: Cornell, Szmodics, Grabnt, Marriott, Jones, Morton, Mumba.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Earl, Archer, Riis. Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Rafferty, Ledson, McCann, Sinclair, Evans.

Preston North End striker Emil Riis