'Don't believe' - Peterborough United chairman speaks out amid Preston North End 'bid' for star
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has shot down talk of Preston North End-linked Harrison Burrows being sold on the cheap.
The 2023/24 League One Player of the Year has been linked with the Lilywhites - who have reportedly submitted a bid for the versatile wide man. A graduate of the Posh academy, Burrows has gone on to make more than 180 first team appearances - across League One and the Championship.
Last season, he provided 15 assists in League One and scored six goals - netting a further five in the EFL Trophy, which Peterborough won. However, Darren Ferguson’s side were beaten in the play-offs and that has led to intense speculation regarding Burrows’ future. The 22-year-old has one year left on his contract.
Sheffield United were said to have a medical lined up earlier in the window, while Portsmouth and Coventry City have also been linked. Posh have already sold hot prospect Ronnie Edwards to Southampton this week, for a reported £3m. The Peterborough chairman, though, insists that Burrows will only leave if his valuation is met.
Posting on X, MacAnthony replied to a supporter: ‘Don’t believe everything you read. No players leave here for (a) fraction of what they are worth. They leave for the best money we secure as (a) L1 club. And to even question that after years of me doing this is madness. Player being sold for big money, with 1 year left versus 2, makes no difference price wise - especially when under 24.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.