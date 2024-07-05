Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony | Getty Images

PNE have been linked with the Peterborough United star

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has shot down talk of Preston North End-linked Harrison Burrows being sold on the cheap.

The 2023/24 League One Player of the Year has been linked with the Lilywhites - who have reportedly submitted a bid for the versatile wide man. A graduate of the Posh academy, Burrows has gone on to make more than 180 first team appearances - across League One and the Championship.

Last season, he provided 15 assists in League One and scored six goals - netting a further five in the EFL Trophy, which Peterborough won. However, Darren Ferguson’s side were beaten in the play-offs and that has led to intense speculation regarding Burrows’ future. The 22-year-old has one year left on his contract.

Sheffield United were said to have a medical lined up earlier in the window, while Portsmouth and Coventry City have also been linked. Posh have already sold hot prospect Ronnie Edwards to Southampton this week, for a reported £3m. The Peterborough chairman, though, insists that Burrows will only leave if his valuation is met.